Financial Comparison: InfraREIT (HIFR) versus Its Competitors

InfraREIT (NYSE: HIFR) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialized REITs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare InfraREIT to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

InfraREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. InfraREIT pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Specialized REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 170.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. InfraREIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares InfraREIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfraREIT 28.31% 6.28% 3.13% InfraREIT Competitors 34.60% 8.74% 3.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InfraREIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio InfraREIT $184.70 million $160.52 million 18.64 InfraREIT Competitors $1.00 billion $531.02 million 29.62

InfraREIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than InfraREIT. InfraREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for InfraREIT and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfraREIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 InfraREIT Competitors 85 326 604 24 2.55

InfraREIT currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. As a group, “Specialized REITs” companies have a potential upside of 12.92%. Given InfraREIT’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InfraREIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

InfraREIT has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfraREIT’s peers have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of InfraREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Specialized REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of InfraREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Specialized REITs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InfraREIT peers beat InfraREIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. It leases its T&D assets to Sharyland Utilities, L.P. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo, the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas around Brady, Northeast Texas in and around Celeste and South Texas near McAllen. As of December 31, 2016, its T&D assets consisted of approximately 54,000 electricity delivery points, approximately 815 circuit miles of transmission lines, approximately 40,500 circuit miles of distribution lines, 57 substations and a 300 megawatt high-voltage direct current (DC) Tie between Texas and Mexico (Railroad DC Tie). As of December 31, 2016, its T&D assets in each of its leases included S/B/C Lease, McAllen Lease, competitive renewable energy zone (CREZ) Lease, Stanton Transmission Loop Lease and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Transmission Lease.

