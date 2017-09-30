Financial Analysis: Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) vs. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ: IMDZ) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Immune Design Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Immune Design Corp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Design Corp. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Design Corp. $16.46 million 16.11 -$47.73 million ($2.21) -4.68 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. $1.22 million 95.83 -$47.12 million ($1.89) -2.57

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Immune Design Corp.. Immune Design Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics N.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Design Corp. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Design Corp. -324.33% -59.14% -49.55% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. N/A -82.16% -66.16%

Volatility and Risk

Immune Design Corp. has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immune Design Corp. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Design Corp. 0 0 3 0 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Immune Design Corp. presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.57%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a consensus price target of $19.13, suggesting a potential upside of 294.33%. Given ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is more favorable than Immune Design Corp..

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Design Corp.

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer. The Company is engaged in developing multiple product candidates from its two discovery platforms, ZVex and GLAAS. Its primary product candidates, CMB305 and G100, utilize multiple immuno-oncology approaches and are in multiple Phase I and Phase II trials. CMB305 is targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, in which a priming agent called LV305 from its ZVex platform is dosed sequentially with an agent from its GLAAS platform. G100 leverages the range of endogenous antigens found in the tumor microenvironment, including neoantigens.

About ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (ProQR), formerly ProQR Therapeutics B.V., is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of ribonucleic Acid (RNA)-based therapeutics for the treatment of severe genetic disorders. Utilizing its RNA repair technologies, the Company is developing a pipeline in severe genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis (CF) and Leber’s congenital amaurosis (LCA). It designs its therapeutic candidates to specifically target and repair the defective messenger RNA, or Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA), that is transcribed from a mutated gene in order to restore the expression and function of normal, or wild-type protein. Its product candidates include QR-010 and QR-110. It is focusing on developing QRX- 911, QRX- 021, QRX- 313, QRX- 704, QRX- 812, QRX- 411, QRX- 504, QRX- 604 and QRX- 203. QR-010 is an RNA-based oligonucleotide. QR-110, is an oligonucleotide.

