Financial Analysis: Discover Financial Services (DFS) versus Its Competitors

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Consumer Lending” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Discover Financial Services to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Discover Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Consumer Lending” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discover Financial Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Discover Financial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 20.91% 21.28% 2.46% Discover Financial Services Competitors -28.26% -17.28% 0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discover Financial Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $7.17 billion N/A 11.14 Discover Financial Services Competitors $564.84 million $92.07 million 16.64

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Discover Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Discover Financial Services pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 25.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Discover Financial Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 1 7 15 0 2.61 Discover Financial Services Competitors 194 750 1073 58 2.48

Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $73.61, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. As a group, “Consumer Lending” companies have a potential upside of 50.87%. Given Discover Financial Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Discover Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries. It offers its customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans and deposit products. The Company’s Direct Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services. The Company’s direct banking offers credit cards, student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and the Company’s Network Partners business.

