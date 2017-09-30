FIL Ltd Lowers Stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLB. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the second quarter valued at $1,241,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 10.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/fil-ltd-lowers-stake-in-materials-select-sector-spdr-xlb.html.

Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) opened at 56.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.3019 per share. This is an increase from Materials Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.