Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €25.90 ($30.83) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (BIT:F) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on F. Barclays PLC set a €13.00 ($15.48) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.05) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.67) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €10.00 ($11.90) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €16.00 ($19.05) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.23 ($18.13).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (F) Given a €25.90 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-nv-f-given-a-25-90-price-target-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-analysts.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.