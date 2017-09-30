Ferguson Plc’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) in a research note released on Friday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 5,300 ($71.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FERG. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Ferguson Plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,220 ($70.20) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.31) price objective on shares of Ferguson Plc in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.31) price objective on shares of Ferguson Plc in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Ferguson Plc (LON:FERG) traded down 0.04% on Friday, hitting GBX 4896.00. 993,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 12.40 billion. Ferguson Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,099.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,285.00.

About Ferguson Plc

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

