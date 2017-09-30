FedEx Corporation (FDX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have underperformed the industry it belongs to as well as rival United Parcel Service in the last three months. While the stock has gained 2.3%, the industry has advanced 6.1%. Shares of rival, United Parcel Service, have gained 7.8% in the period. Adding to its woes, FedEx performed disappointingly in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, reporting lower-than-expected revenues and earnings per share. Results were hurt by the cyberattack in June . Harvey and costs related to the integration process of TNT Express also dented results. We are, however, impressed by the company's decision to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. The growth in e-commerce is also a positive.Results were&”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. UBS AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $212.00 target price on FedEx Corporation and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.26.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,160 shares. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $168.00 and a 1-year high of $226.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.36.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post $12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,039,193. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 163.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 484 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

