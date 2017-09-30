FedEx Corporation (FDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $223.78

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $223.78 and last traded at $224.19, with a volume of 718,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of FedEx Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.26.

The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.36.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post $12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in FedEx Corporation by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

