Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Capital One Financial Corporation Forecasts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial Corporation boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.47. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s FY2017 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRT. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) opened at 124.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.30. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $160.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,290.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,899,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,133 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $104,847,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 199.9% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,168,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 778,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $101,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dawn M. Becker sold 2,281 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.05, for a total value of $303,487.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,744 shares in the company, valued at $16,464,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald C. Wood sold 2,772 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $368,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,395. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in affluent communities in selected metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, as well as in California and South Florida.

