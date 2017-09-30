FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Get FBL Financial Group Inc. alerts:

FFG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised FBL Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised FBL Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

FBL Financial Group (FFG) traded down 0.60% on Friday, reaching $74.50. 77,991 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.87.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.63 million. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post $4.45 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/fbl-financial-group-inc-ffg-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

In related news, Director Scott Vanderwal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $140,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services. The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a range of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.