Fayez Sarofim & Co. Sells 50 Shares of Time Warner Inc. (TWX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co. lowered its position in shares of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,226 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co.’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Time Warner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Time Warner by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Time Warner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Time Warner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) opened at 102.45 on Friday. Time Warner Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76. Time Warner also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,614 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 345% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,611 put options.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Time Warner had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Time Warner Inc. will post $6.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

TWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Time Warner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.91.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

