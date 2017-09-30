Media coverage about TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TIG) has trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0962422212291 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (TIG) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,707 shares. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The stock’s market cap is $311.79 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TiGenix – American Depositary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-tigenix-american-depositary-shares-tig-share-price.html.

