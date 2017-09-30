Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Share Price

News stories about Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0267833643178 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) opened at 33.52 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11173.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is -1,869.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

