Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) PT Lowered to GBX 110 at Barclays PLC

Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 115 ($1.55) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FPM. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.55) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Faroe Petroleum plc from GBX 114 ($1.53) to GBX 120 ($1.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 117 ($1.57).

Shares of Faroe Petroleum plc (LON FPM) opened at 98.25 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 358.15 million. Faroe Petroleum plc has a 52-week low of GBX 69.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.91.

In other Faroe Petroleum plc news, insider Helge Hammer bought 389 shares of Faroe Petroleum plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £381.22 ($512.67).

Faroe Petroleum plc Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc is an oil and gas company. The Company is focused on exploration, appraisal and production opportunities in Norway and the United Kingdom. Its portfolio consists of approximately 60 exploration, appraisal, development and production licenses in the West of Shetland, the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, Barents Sea and the Celtic Sea.

