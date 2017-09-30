Farallon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of TEGNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in TEGNA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE TGNA) traded down 0.82% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 2,225,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.76. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

TEGNA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

