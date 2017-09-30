Facebook, Inc. (FB) Earns Outperform Rating from FBN Securities

FBN Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their target price on Facebook from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Vetr raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.95.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ FB) traded up 1.27% on Wednesday, reaching $170.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,340,366 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.76. Facebook has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $175.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post $5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 247,452 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $42,499,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,837,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,667,406 shares of company stock worth $2,078,665,122. Insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 82,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 13,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

