Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Shares Sold by Kinsight LLC

Kinsight LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation makes up about 0.3% of Kinsight LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kinsight LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 23.1% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 259,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 48.1% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 48,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) traded down 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $81.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,943,991 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.19%.

In other Exxon Mobil Corporation news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,918.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,470,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Vetr upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

