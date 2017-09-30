Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 382,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Exxon Mobil Corporation worth $326,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,767,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,695,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740,895 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,116,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,881 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $976,677,000 after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,759,000 after acquiring an additional 47,545 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,917,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,258,000 after acquiring an additional 390,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,470,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $88,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Hilliard Lyons began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “term buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE XOM) traded down 0.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 9,943,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $93.22. The company has a market cap of $347.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 billion. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.19%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

