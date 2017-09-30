Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of Extreme Networks (EXTR) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.89. 1,789,391 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.34 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $57,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $421,246.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,789.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,040,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after acquiring an additional 830,103 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,095,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 466,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after acquiring an additional 618,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 102,591 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,130,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 781,130 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

