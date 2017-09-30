Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Exterran Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Exterran Corporation alerts:

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) opened at 31.61 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.13 billion. Exterran Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. Exterran Corporation had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Analysts predict that Exterran Corporation will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/exterran-corporation-extn-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exterran Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exterran Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Exterran Corporation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exterran Corporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Exterran Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation Company Profile

Exterran Corporation provides compression, production and processing products and services that support the production and transportation of oil and natural gas around the world. The Company operates through three segments: contract operations, aftermarket services, and oil and gas product sales. The contract operations segment provides natural gas compression services, production and processing equipment services, and maintenance services to meet specific customer requirements on assets owned by it.

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.