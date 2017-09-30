Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Holdings Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,690 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Express Scripts Holding were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Express Scripts Holding by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 708,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,163 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 183,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 0.8% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 28.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 373,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 83,568 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Woodrow A. Myers, Jr. sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $249,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Everett Neville sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $71,501.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $357,317. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Express Scripts Holding in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts Holding has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) opened at 63.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.96. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 billion. Express Scripts Holding had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Express Scripts Holding’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.99 EPS for the current year.

About Express Scripts Holding

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

