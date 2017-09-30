Exa Corporation (EXA) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXA. BidaskClub upgraded Exa Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $24.25 price target on shares of Exa Corporation in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Exa Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.25 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Exa Corporation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exa Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exa Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) remained flat at $24.18 on Friday. 1,746,191 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $363.09 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Exa Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

Exa Corporation (NASDAQ:EXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Exa Corporation had a negative return on equity of 25.19% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exa Corporation will post ($0.12) EPS for the current year.

In other Exa Corporation news, major shareholder Soros Fund Management Llc purchased 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $828,745.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 243,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,183 in the last 90 days. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exa Corporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,418,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exa Corporation

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers.

