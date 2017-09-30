Exa Corporation (EXA) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Exa Corporation (NASDAQ: EXA) is one of 118 publicly-traded companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Exa Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Exa Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Exa Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exa Corporation and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Exa Corporation $72.69 million $1.48 million -75.56 Exa Corporation Competitors $1.51 billion $446.20 million 41.55

Exa Corporation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Exa Corporation. Exa Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Exa Corporation has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exa Corporation’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exa Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exa Corporation -6.46% -25.19% -7.40% Exa Corporation Competitors -42.21% -25.50% -10.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exa Corporation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exa Corporation 0 4 0 0 2.00 Exa Corporation Competitors 389 2314 4399 115 2.59

Exa Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $20.63, suggesting a potential downside of 14.70%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Exa Corporation’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exa Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Exa Corporation peers beat Exa Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Exa Corporation

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers. Its product, PowerFLOW, is a software solution for simulating fluid flow problems, including aerodynamics, thermal management and aeroacoustics, or wind noise. PowerFLOW uses its Digital Physics technology that enables it to predict fluid flows. PowerFLOW directly simulates unpredictable turbulent scales. The PowerFLOW software suite includes the simulation engine and grid generation engine, along with pre- and post-processing software products. The software is delivered in client/server architecture, or through its cloud-based offering, ExaCLOUD. With the ExaCLOUD solution, various client features and functions are accessed through a Web browser.

