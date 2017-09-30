Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given a €38.00 ($45.24) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVK. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €28.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($39.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €32.00 ($38.10) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €33.00 ($39.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €32.00 ($38.10) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.79 ($37.84).

Get Evonik Industries AG alerts:

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) opened at 30.15 on Thursday. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €25.67 and a 1-year high of €32.20. The company has a market cap of €14.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.45.

WARNING: “Evonik Industries AG (EVK) PT Set at €38.00 by Baader Bank” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/evonik-industries-ag-evk-pt-set-at-38-00-by-baader-bank.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.