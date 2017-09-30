Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $196,000 Stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC continued to hold its position in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NYSE:PFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the second quarter worth $105,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the second quarter worth $129,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 94.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) opened at 38.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $39.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1773 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

About iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

