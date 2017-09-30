Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (PLD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2,123.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,855,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,568,495 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $227,403,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,650,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,268,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl B. Webb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,227,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) opened at 63.46 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.93 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.00 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 43.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company is engaged in logistics real estate business. The Company’s segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital. The Real estate operations segment consists of rental operations and development. The Company’s strategic capital segment includes asset management services, as well as services performed for unconsolidated co-investment ventures.

