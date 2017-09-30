Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Receives $26.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Everbridge news, Director Cintawati W. Putra sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $1,375,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary R. Phillips sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,118 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,963. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Everbridge by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Everbridge by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge (NASDAQ EVBG) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,797 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $742.27 million. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post ($0.28) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

