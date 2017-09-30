Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM) Rating Increased to Buy at Numis Securities Ltd

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) was upgraded by Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.50) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.89) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.86) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,297 ($17.44).

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON ERM) opened at 1171.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,114.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,106.42. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.26 billion. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a one year low of GBX 944.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,240.00.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is an investment holding company. The Company is a business-to-business media company, which is focused on the asset management, banking and commodities sectors. Its segments include Asset management; Pricing, data and market intelligence; Banking and finance, and Commodity events.

