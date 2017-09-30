ETRADE Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) opened at 35.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.58 billion.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.41) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. National Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -3.31%.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

