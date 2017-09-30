Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 100.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 16.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ CMCSA) traded up 1.75% on Friday, reaching $38.48. 19,204,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Comcast Corporation had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Comcast Corporation’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

In other Comcast Corporation news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $156,930.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,816.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $83,186.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $916,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,982 shares of company stock worth $385,050 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

