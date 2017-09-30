Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in Sanofi (SNY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $2,252,000. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi (SNY) opened at 49.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Sanofi had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 105,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $482.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,009,472.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Sanofi from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

