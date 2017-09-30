Epizyme (EPZM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Epizyme earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6843590359093 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ EPZM) opened at 19.05 on Friday. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company’s market cap is $1.11 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 63.10% and a negative net margin of 1,376.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2027.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post ($2.36) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on Epizyme from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Tai-Ching Ho sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $688,950. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops and plans to commercialize epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of novel epigenetic therapies for cancer patients. The Company develops small molecule inhibitors of a class of enzymes known as histone methyltransferases (HMTs).

