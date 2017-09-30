Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,698,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,552,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,114,000 after buying an additional 332,238 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,624,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,646,000 after buying an additional 526,712 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,041,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,240,000 after buying an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,338,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,724,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at 62.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Company has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

