Energen Corporation (EGN) Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energen Corporation were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Energen Corporation by 26.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Energen Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Energen Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Energen Corporation by 16.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energen Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energen Corporation alerts:

Shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE EGN) opened at 54.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. Energen Corporation has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $64.44.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Energen Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energen Corporation will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/energen-corporation-egn-holdings-boosted-by-van-eck-associates-corp.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Energen Corporation in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Energen Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energen Corporation from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Capital began coverage on Energen Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Energen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Energen Corporation Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.