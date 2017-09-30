Endo International PLC (ENDP) Receives $13.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Endo International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Endo International PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endo International PLC from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $13.00 price target on Endo International PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Endo International PLC (ENDP) traded up 5.092% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.565. 5,653,815 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.91 billion. Endo International PLC has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $875.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.66 million. Endo International PLC had a positive return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 126.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post $3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Campanelli purchased 6,500 shares of Endo International PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,010.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terrance J. Coughlin purchased 20,000 shares of Endo International PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,541.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $279,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International PLC by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International PLC by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Endo International PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International PLC by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International PLC Company Profile

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

