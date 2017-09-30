Encana Corporation (ECA) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,226,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.54% of Encana Corporation worth $45,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encana Corporation by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,768,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encana Corporation by 11,232.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,896,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Encana Corporation by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385,795 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Encana Corporation by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,575,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,997 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Encana Corporation by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 19,974,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,300 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encana Corporation alerts:

Shares of Encana Corporation (ECA) traded up 0.17% on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,689,595 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Encana Corporation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.85.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. Encana Corporation had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encana Corporation will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Encana Corporation’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

ECA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Encana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Encana Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 target price on Encana Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encana Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Encana Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Encana Corporation (ECA) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/encana-corporation-eca-shares-sold-by-guardian-capital-lp.html.

About Encana Corporation

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.