Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 36,192 Shares of Welltower Inc. (HCN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,192 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,582,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 146,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,552,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE HCN) traded down 0.43% on Friday, reaching $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,014 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.24. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Welltower to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

