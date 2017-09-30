Employees Retirement System of Texas Holds Position in Utilities SPDR (XLU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas held its stake in Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,242,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Utilities SPDR makes up approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $64,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Utilities SPDR during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 9.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 665.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 11,337.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Utilities SPDR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Utilities SPDR alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-holds-position-in-utilities-spdr-xlu.html.

Shares of Utilities SPDR (XLU) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. 12,127,097 shares of the company were exchanged. Utilities SPDR has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4172 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

About Utilities SPDR

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.