Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,689.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,628,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,258,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960,356 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,088,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,423,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,025 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,773,000 after purchasing an additional 955,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,949,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 721,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,865 shares. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $149.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.15 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.60 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

In related news, EVP Julie O’neill sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $636,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann M. Veneman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $96,418.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,828.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,869. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

