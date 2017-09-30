Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) Director Ronald Richard Sells 22,415 Shares of Stock

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Ronald Richard sold 22,415 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $896,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Ronald Richard sold 1,266 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,640.00.

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) traded up 1.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.45. 328,367 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $100.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. will post $1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 102.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 23.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

