Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Parex Resources (PXT) opened at 15.05 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 518.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

Get Parex Resources Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/eight-capital-trims-parex-resources-inc-pxt-target-price-to-c22-00.html.

In other Parex Resources news, insider Eric Furlan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$39,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,174 shares of company stock worth $55,728.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.