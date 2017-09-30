Eight Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL)

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Eight Capital currently has a C$10.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.55.

Shares of Kelt Exploration (KEL) opened at 7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25 billion.

In other news, Director Robert John Dales purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,550.00.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources, primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia. The Company’s land holdings are located in Inga/Fireweed/Stoddart, British Columbia; Grande Prairie (including Pouce Coupe, Progress, Spirit River and La Glace), Alberta; Karr, Alberta, and Grande Cache, Alberta.

