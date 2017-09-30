Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the last six months, Edwards Lifesciences has outperformed the broader industry. Edwards Lifesciences’ second-quarter 2017 performance was quite promising . Moreover, the raised guidance for 2017 hints at brighter prospects. In fact, the guidance raise was backed by a strong performance by all of the company’s three product lines. We believe that the recent FDA approvals for several products including SAPIEN 3 THV for valve-in-valve procedures and INSPIRIS RESILIA aortic valve have been boosting investors’ confidence on the stock. However, higher operating expenses raise concerns. The stock’s valuation is also stretched on huge investments in the launch and promotion of products. Stiff competition, currency headwind and reimbursement issues are other challenges.”

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE EW) traded up 0.40% on Tuesday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,065 shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average is $109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corporation news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 18,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $2,134,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $541,966.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,901 shares of company stock valued at $20,191,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 83,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

