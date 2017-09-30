Ecobalt Solutions Inc (ECS) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Eight Capital

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (TSE:ECS) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$1.45 to C$2.20 in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of Ecobalt Solutions (TSE ECS) opened at 1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Ecobalt Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock’s market cap is $148.32 million.

About Ecobalt Solutions

Ecobalt Solutions Inc, formerly Formation Metals Inc, is a mineral exploration and mine development company. The Company’s primary project is Idaho Cobalt Project (ICP), which is located in the mining state of Idaho. The Company’s segments include Exploration and ICP development, and Corporate. It holds mineral exploration properties in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

