Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.22

News articles about Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Echo Global Logistics earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.4738370502008 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ ECHO) traded up 1.62% on Friday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 716,151 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm’s market cap is $537.87 million.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.25 million. Echo Global Logistics had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECHO. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS AG lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company utilizes a technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers to facilitate its transportation and logistics services.

