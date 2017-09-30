Ebiquity plc’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 161 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Ebiquity plc (LON EBQ) opened at 115.00 on Tuesday. Ebiquity plc has a 12-month low of GBX 86.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 127.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 83.95 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.08.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/ebiquity-plcs-ebq-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-numis-securities-ltd.html.

Ebiquity plc Company Profile

Ebiquity plc is a United Kingdom-based holding Company. The Company is engaged in providing independent marketing analytics and insights across the marketing and media landscape. It operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence and Marketing Performance Optimization. Its Media Value Measurement segment includes the Company’s media benchmarking, financial compliance and associated services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.