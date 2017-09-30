Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $101.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN) opened at 90.49 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $90.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post $7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee J. Hornbaker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $337,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

