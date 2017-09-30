East West Bancorp (EWBC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

News coverage about East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. East West Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8994967686084 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp (EWBC) opened at 59.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $337.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $107,238.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

