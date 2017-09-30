Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 7th

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Eagle Materials (NYSE EXP) opened at 106.70 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $73.83 and a one year high of $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $366.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post $5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Gerald J. Essl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,830.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,774 shares of company stock worth $6,798,741. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc is a supplier of construction products, building materials and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The Company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants. The Company’s construction products are used in residential, industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction, and include cement, slag, concrete and aggregates.

