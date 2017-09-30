Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Director Leslie M. Alperstein Sells 4,212 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Director Leslie M. Alperstein sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $283,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ EGBN) traded up 0.98% during trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. 139,982 shares of the stock traded hands. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

